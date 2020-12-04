The story appears on
Page A3
December 4, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tycoon denied bail in HK on fraud charge
HONG Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was denied bail yesterday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his Apple Daily.
Lai, 73, and two senior executives of his company Next Digital, Royston Chow and Wong Wai-keung, were charged on Wednesday on suspicion of concealing from and falsely representing the use of their office to their landlord, a public corporation set up by the Hong Kong government.
The magistrate overseeing the hearing denied Lai bail but granted it to Wong and Chow, setting the next court date for April 16.
The charge stated they were not using the office space as permitted under the lease between 2016 to 2020, and had sub-let part of the premises, resulting in benefits to Apple Daily.
Next Digital, which suspended trading yesterday, said in a statement it did not expect the charges to have an immediate impact on daily operations, as the company is operated by a team of management personnel. Its shares will resume trading today.
Lai was among 10 people arrested on August 10 for suspected offenses including “collusion with a foreign country/external elements to endanger national security, conspiracy to defraud” and others. Lai was later released on bail.
Suspicion of colluding with foreign forces carries a maximum sentence of life in jail under the new security law.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.