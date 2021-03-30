UAE agrees to open sites to inoculate overseas Chinese

Home » Nation

CHINA and the United Arab Emirates discussed a plan to set up vaccination sites in the UAE to inoculate overseas Chinese citizens.

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the plan with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Wang said the Chinese government attaches great importance to the health and safety of overseas Chinese citizens, and hopes to establish COVID-19 vaccination sites in qualified and willing countries as part of its Spring Vaccine action plan to inoculate overseas Chinese citizens with Chinese vaccines.

Sheikh Abdullah said his country was willing to host such sites.