UK slammed for interfering in HK

CHINA strongly opposes UK’s wrong remarks on the national security law for Hong Kong and decision to interfere in China’s internal affairs, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Britain said yesterday.

The response came after the UK decided to suspend the Hong Kong extradition treaty indefinitely and place it under an arms embargo.

The spokesperson said in a statement that China urges the UK side to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any form, adding that the UK will bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road.

On Monday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament the extradition treaty would be suspended immediately and an arms embargo would be extended to Hong Kong.

“We will not consider re-activating those arrangements, unless and until there are clear and robust safeguards, which are able to prevent extradition from the UK being misused under the new national security legislation,” Raab said.

“China will make a forceful counter-attack to the UK’s wrong actions,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin yesterday.

“China urges the UK to give up its fantasies of continuing colonial influence in Hong Kong and immediately correct its mistakes,” he said.

Raab said he would extend a longstanding arms embargo on China to include Hong Kong, meaning no exports of weapons or ammunition.

Australia and Canada suspended extradition treaties with Hong Kong earlier this month. US President Donald Trump has ended preferential economic treatment for Hong Kong.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by the end of 2027.

China, a major source of investment in British infrastructure projects from nuclear to rail, has accused Britain of pandering to the United States.