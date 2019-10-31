US, Britain distorting facts on Xinjiang

Home » Nation

CHINA urged the United States and Britain to stop distorting facts on Xinjiang-related issues and make real and concrete efforts to support the healthy development of the international human rights cause.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks yesterday at a press briefing when he was asked to comment on what happened during the dialogue between the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly and the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

On October 29, a few Western countries including the US and Britain delivered a common speech during the dialogue, criticizing China’s Xinjiang policy, while more than 60 other countries supported China’s position on Xinjiang, praised China’s great progress in human rights protection and opposing interference in China’s domestic affairs under the name of human rights. “The anti-China show put on by a handful of Western countries was a disgraceful failure,” Geng said.

He said the vocational and educational training institutions in Xinjiang were set up as preventive measures to combat terrorism and radicalization, which have turned the security situation around.

For three years, not a single violent or terrorist incident has taken place in Xinjiang. The region now enjoys social stability and unity among all ethnic groups, Geng said, adding that people are now living a happy life with a stronger sense of fulfillment and security, while their rights to life, health and development have significantly improved. “We urge countries like the United States and Britain to stop calling white black and standing on the opposite of facts,” Geng said.