US accused of ‘spreading fear’ over virus epidemic

Home » Nation

The Chinese Foreign Ministry yesterday criticized the United States for “creating and spreading fear” of a coronavirus epidemic, calling for global efforts to contain the outbreak.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the US has acted to create and spread fear following the coronavirus outbreak in China instead of offering any significant help.

The US was the first nation to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers, Hua said in an online news briefing.

“Preventing people from entering borders is unreasonable, and all it has done can only create and spread fear, which is a bad example,” she said, adding that China hoped countries would make judgments and responses that were reasonable, calm and based on science.

The US began evacuating its citizens from Wuhan — the epicenter of the virus outbreak — on January 28.

On January 31, the US declared a public health emergency and announced it was barring entry to foreign nationals who have recently visited China.

American citizens who have traveled within the past two weeks to central Hubei Province will be subject to a mandatory quarantine of 14 days, the incubation period of the virus, the new regulation said.

Other countries such as Australia, Israel, New Zealand and Japan later joined the US and imposed travel bans.

Hua said countries should act together, not take advantage of the precarious position others are in. “It is precisely developed countries like the US, with strong epidemic prevention capabilities and facilities, that have taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO recommendations.”

Asked whether the US had offered assistance in containing the epidemic as reported by media outlets, Hua said that as far as she knew, the US government has not offered any “substantial help,” although many countries have offered donations and assistance.

On the evacuation of foreign nationals from Wuhan, Hua said China values the safety of all citizens in the city and will provide necessary support.