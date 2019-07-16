US arms dealers to face sanctions

Home » Nation

THE Chinese government and companies will not cooperate or have any business dealings with US companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

“Chinese people always honor their words with real actions,” spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press briefing without giving any further details on the sanctions.

China earlier said that it will impose sanctions on US companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan following the United States’ announcement of a plan to sell weapons worth US$2.22 billion to Taiwan.

The arms sales to Taiwan by the United States severely violated the international law, the basic norms of international relations, the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the United States, and undermined China’s sovereignty and national security, Geng said.

“In order to safeguard national interests, China will impose sanctions on US companies involved in the arms sales to Taiwan,” he added.