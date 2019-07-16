The story appears on
Page A2
July 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
US arms dealers to face sanctions
THE Chinese government and companies will not cooperate or have any business dealings with US companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.
“Chinese people always honor their words with real actions,” spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press briefing without giving any further details on the sanctions.
China earlier said that it will impose sanctions on US companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan following the United States’ announcement of a plan to sell weapons worth US$2.22 billion to Taiwan.
The arms sales to Taiwan by the United States severely violated the international law, the basic norms of international relations, the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the United States, and undermined China’s sovereignty and national security, Geng said.
“In order to safeguard national interests, China will impose sanctions on US companies involved in the arms sales to Taiwan,” he added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.