US blasted over China media rules

THE Foreign Ministry yesterday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to new US rules against five Chinese media outlets and urged the United States to abandon its Cold War mentality.

Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks after reports that the US Department of State will force Chinese media outlets operating in the US to register as “foreign missions.”

News organizations play an important role as a bridge or bond facilitating communication and understanding between people of different countries, Geng said.

The US offices of Chinese media have long been covering news following the principles of objectivity, impartiality, truth and accuracy, he stressed.

Geng called the new rules “unjustified and unacceptable” and urged the US to discard its Cold War mentality and zero-sum game mindset. “We reserve the right to take further measures in response,” he added.

The five Chinese media entities are China Global Television Network, China Radio International, Xinhua News Agency and the parent companies of China Daily and People’s Daily.