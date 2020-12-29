US chided for remarks on HK suspects

Home » Nation

CHINA urged the United States to stop using the Hong Kong issue to interfere with its domestic affairs yesterday, after the US Embassy called for the release of 12 Hong Kong suspects on trial in Shenzhen.

The US Embassy in China called on Chinese authorities to immediately release 12 suspects from Hong Kong and permit them to depart the country, according to a statement released yesterday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing that the US remarks “disregard facts.”

Zhao also said that China is firmly opposed to these remarks and urged the United States “immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs through the Hong Kong issue and immediately stop interfering in China’s judicial sovereignty.”

The trial of the 12 who tried to escape Hong Kong by speedboat for Taiwan opened yesterday. Ten were in court in the southern city of Shenzhen, facing charges linked to an illegal border crossing after a boat they were traveling in was intercepted by the Guangdong Coast Guard in the waters under its jurisdiction.

Officials said two of them would have a separate hearing as they are minors.

Chinese authorities detained the 11 males and one female at sea on August 23. The youngest is 16. They face charges of illegal border crossing and organizing illicit border crossing, which could carry a sentence of up to seven years in jail, authorities said.

The 12 had reportedly all faced charges in Hong Kong linked to illegal protests.

Meanwhile, China expressed anger after US President Donald Trump signed into law measures to further bolster support for Taiwan and Tibet, which had been included in a US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.

Spokesman Zhao said China was “resolutely opposed” to both Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020 and Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020. “The determination of the Chinese government to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests is unwavering,” he said.

The US should not put the parts of the acts which “target China” into effect in order to avoid harming Sino-US relations, he said.