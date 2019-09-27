US congress slammed for passing HK bill

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday deplored and strongly opposed the passing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 by US congressional committees, urging the United States to stop interference in Hong Kong affairs.

The Act confuses right and wrong in total disregard of the facts, brazenly bolsters up violent radicals in Hong Kong and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a statement yesterday.

In the past three months, the situation in Hong Kong, initially from the fallout over revisions to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, has gone completely awry as radical forces and violent activists wantonly disturbed public order, destroyed public facilities and assaulted and injured police officers with the support and indulgence of external forces and the anti-China disruptors in Hong Kong.

“All these acts went far beyond normal peaceful demonstrations and assemblies, trampled on social morality, violated the baseline of the rule of law and challenged the bottom line of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” said Geng in the statement.

Geng said the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs persisted in reviewing and approving the Hong Kong-related act in disregard of the appeals of all sectors of Hong Kong society and basic norms of international relations, wantonly backing radical forces and violent activists in Hong Kong.

“Such a move constitutes gross interference in China’s internal affairs and fully exposes some US Congress members’ vicious intention to send Hong Kong into chaos and contain China’s development,” he said. “The approval of the act by US congressional committees can only embolden radicals and violent activists to further destabilize Hong Kong, which will jeopardize the interests of both China and the United States,” Geng said.

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council yesterday voiced strong condemnation and firm opposition.

“We strongly condemn and firmly oppose such an act of gross interference in China’s domestic affairs and serious violation of international laws and basic norms governing international relations,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Hong Kong belongs to China,” said the spokesperson, noting that the affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no interference from any outside forces.

The spokesperson said any activity that endangers China’s national sovereignty and security, challenges the power of the central government and the authority of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, or uses Hong Kong to infiltrate and undermine the mainland constitutes a challenge to the bottom line of the “one country, two systems” principle.

The Office of the Commissioner of Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday urged the US Congress to stop pushing forward the act.

“We urge the US congressmen to immediately stop playing with fire in advancing Hong Kong-related acts, which will only get themselves burned.”

The Chinese central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong yesterday also strongly condemned the passing of the act.

“We strongly condemn and resolutely oppose the approval of the bill by the US congressional committees. Such blatant intervention in China’s internal affairs loses ground and is doomed to fail,” the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said in a statement.

Some US politicians have openly intervened in Hong Kong affairs under the false pretense of “freedom and justice”, and used it as a means to pressure China, the office said.