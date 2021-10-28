US effort to get Taiwan a UN role criticized

Home » Nation

CHINESE mainland said that Taiwan had no right to join the United Nations after the United States ratcheted up tensions with a call for the island to have greater involvement in the world body.

In a statement marking 50 years since the UN General Assembly voted to seat People’s Republic of China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he regretted that Taiwan had been increasingly excluded on the world stage.

He also called for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UN system.

“Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations,” Ma said.

“The United Nations is an international governmental organization composed of sovereign states ... Taiwan is a part of China.”

Taiwan, as a part of China, is certainly covered by China’s representation at the United Nations, Ma said.

Commenting on the Democratic Progressive Party’s presumptuous claim that the so-called constitutional amendments conform to the trends on the island, Ma said it is an ironclad fact that the future of Taiwan lies in the reunification of China.

Behind the so-called constitutional amendments lies the DPP authority’s malicious intention to seek “Taiwan independence,” said Ma.

He added that the future of the island is by no means “Taiwan’s internal affairs.” Its future must and can only be decided by all Chinese people, as it concerns China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ma said.

Only when the provocative moves seeking “Taiwan independence” are curbed can the peace across the Taiwan Strait be guaranteed and the cross-Strait relations return to the right track, Ma said.

He said the exercises by the People’s Liberation Army are a necessary step to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They are aimed at the secessionist activities seeking “Taiwan independence,” including those touting the so-called “two states” theory, and interference by external forces.

The separatist forces are the largest obstacle to achieving China’s reunification and pose a serious potential danger to the realization of national rejuvenation, Ma said.

The mainland is willing to go all out for the peaceful reunification of the motherland, but doesn’t renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures, Ma added.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in the United States also issued a statement voicing “strong dissatisfaction,” saying Washington is blatantly challenging the one-China principle.

Regarding the Taiwan question, the UN system, its agencies and secretariat should abide by the one-China principle and UNGA Resolution 2758, the statement said.

“We urge the US side to adhere to the one-China principle and provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiques and abide by Resolution 2758,” it said.

The spokesperson also urged the US to stop making irresponsible and erroneous remarks and take concrete actions to maintain the overall situation of the Sino-US relations.