The story appears on
Page A2
July 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
US flayed for South China Sea comments
CHINA yesterday urged the US to stop stirring up trouble in regard to the issue of the South China Sea and to respect the regional countries’ efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks following a statement issued on Saturday by US State Department saying it was concerned about reports of China’s interference with oil and gas activities in the South China Sea, including Vietnam’s long-standing exploration and production activities.
In the statement, the State Department also cited Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s comments earlier this year when he said China has blocked the development in the South China Sea through coercive means. US National Security Adviser John Bolton also said China threatens peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by adopting coercive behavior.
“The current situation in the South China Sea is generally stable,” Geng said yesterday, noting that under the framework of fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, China and ASEAN countries are actively promoting pragmatic maritime cooperation and consultation on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea to effectively safeguard peace and stability in the region.
At the same time, China has been maintaining dialogue and negotiation with concerned countries to actively manage relevant disputes.
The international community is fully aware of these facts, he said.
“Such behavior will only destabilize the situation in the South China Sea and undermine regional peace and stability,” Geng said.
“The remarks made by Mr Pompeo and Mr Bolton are completely void of the facts and are defamatory to the aspirations and efforts of China and ASEAN countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and properly manage disputes.
“Countries and people in this region will not be fooled,” he said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.