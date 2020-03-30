The story appears on
Page A6
March 30, 2020
US leaders’ reaction to HK police draws flak
The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday expressed strong disapproval of and firm opposition against some American politicians and institutions criticizing the Hong Kong police’s legal action against a district councilor suspected of violating the law.
A spokesperson of the commissioner’s office said that the politicians have shown no regard for the law and facts, mentioning nothing about the suspect’s incitement to violence and hatred, heaping groundless accusations instead upon the HKSAR government and police safeguarding law and justice, and trying to smear the central government’s Hong Kong policy.
Their remarks have constituted a flagrant interference with Hong Kong’s rule of law and judicial independence, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson highlighted that the rule of law is a core value of Hong Kong.
“Everyone is equal before the law, and every effort is made to ensure laws are observed and strictly enforced and lawbreakers are prosecuted. No demand can ever justify crime, and no position can shield one from the law.
“By condoning and endorsing criminal acts without scruples and politicizing a judicial issue, the American politicians have only again exposed their entrenched ideological biases, double standards and insidious intent to mess up Hong Kong. But the international community has seen through their absurd logic and hypocrisy long ago, and their plots are doomed to be thwarted.”
