The story appears on
Page A3
April 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
US military links to Taiwan deplored
CHINA firmly opposes official contact and military connection of any form between the United States and Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.
China urges the US side to correct its wrong practices and prudently handle Taiwan-related issues.
The remarks came as a spokesman for the American Institute in Taiwan revealed on Wednesday that since 2005, US government personnel detailed to the institute had included active duty military personnel.
A US State Department spokesman said the US adheres to the one-China policy and the security of the institute is jointly taken charge of by a small group of US personnel and a larger number of local employees and local authorities.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the US side had made an explicit pledge to China on maintaining non-official relations with Taiwan.
The one-China principle serves as the foundation of China-US relations, Geng said, adding that the deployment of military personnel to Taiwan by the US under any pretext is a violation of the principle and inevitably has a negative impact on bilateral ties.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.