US military links to Taiwan deplored

CHINA firmly opposes official contact and military connection of any form between the United States and Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.

China urges the US side to correct its wrong practices and prudently handle Taiwan-related issues.

The remarks came as a spokesman for the American Institute in Taiwan revealed on Wednesday that since 2005, US government personnel detailed to the institute had included active duty military personnel.

A US State Department spokesman said the US adheres to the one-China policy and the security of the institute is jointly taken charge of by a small group of US personnel and a larger number of local employees and local authorities.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the US side had made an explicit pledge to China on maintaining non-official relations with Taiwan.

The one-China principle serves as the foundation of China-US relations, Geng said, adding that the deployment of military personnel to Taiwan by the US under any pretext is a violation of the principle and inevitably has a negative impact on bilateral ties.