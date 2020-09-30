US misleading in Meng’s case

Home » Nation

LAWYERS for a senior executive for Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies argued in a Canadian courtroom yesterday that US authorities used a misleading summary that “cherry picks” evidence in requesting her extradition.

Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges, a move China has condemned as political.

The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It says Meng, 48, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Defense lawyer Scott Fenton said the case against Meng hinges on an August 2013 PowerPoint presentation made to a HSBC executive during a lunch in Hong Kong. In making its case the US accuses Meng of failing to inform HSBC during the presentation that Huawei controls Skycom.

Fenton argued that the US tried to prove its point using selected slides. But if the full presentation is viewed, Meng said Huawei had a “normal and controllable” relationship with Skycom.

“It is seriously misleading by omission,” he said.

Fenton said Meng supplied enough information for HSBC to make its own decisions.

“She told them everything they need to know to measure sanctions risks,” he said.

Meng appeared in court for the first time since May. She was wearing a tracking device as part of her bail agreement. She began the day wearing a mask but removed it as court continued. Monday’s proceedings are part of Meng’s arguments that the extradition proceedings should be halted because of an abuse of process.