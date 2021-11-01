US report on COVID tracing criticized

Home » Nation

CHINESE Foreign Ministry has expressed opposition to a US COVID-19 origins-tracing report, calling it “not scientifically credible” yesterday.

“No matter how many times the report is published or how many versions it comes in, it will not change the fact that this report is, in essence, a political and false one, with no scientific basis or credibility,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Wang said the decision made by the US to use its intelligence agencies to trace the origins of the novel coronavirus is “iron-clad proof” that it is politicizing such a scientific matter.

The origins study of the virus is “a serious and complex scientific issue, which should and can only be carried out by global scientists in cooperation,” according to Wang.

Over 80 countries have expressed explicit opposition to politicizing the origins-tracing issue. They also upheld the joint China-World Health Organization report in many ways, such as writing to the WHO director-general, releasing statements and sending notes.

More than 300 political parties, civil organizations and think tanks from more than 100 countries and regions have submitted a joint statement opposing politicization of origins-tracing to the WHO Secretariat, Wang said.

Wang warned such “political manipulation” conducted by the US will “only further undermine the general atmosphere for science-based global cooperation in origins-tracing, hamper international cooperation in combating COVID-19 and cost more lives.”

He called on the US to stop “all scapegoating and blame-shifting moves,” stop “attacking and smearing China.”