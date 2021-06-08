US senators’ Taiwan trip opposed

Home » Nation

CHINA firmly opposes the visit of three US senators to Taiwan and has lodged solemn representations with the United States, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing that the visit has gravely violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques that the United States once stated it would uphold.

Wang urged the United States to immediately stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, handle the Taiwan question cautiously, and refrain from sending any wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” forces to avoid further serious damage to China-US ties and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who made a three-hour stop in Taiwan with fellow Democrat Christopher Coons of Delaware and Republican Dan Sullivan of Alaska, said the US will give Taiwan 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The island is desperate for vaccines after a sudden outbreak that started in late April caught authorities by surprise. China’s mainland has expressed its willingness to offer Taiwan vaccines, but the Democratic Progressive Party authority has made a raft of excuses to block vaccine delivery.

Local government said yesterday it would extend its COVID-19 restrictions until June 28 and schools would remain shut until the summer vacation.

Health department chief Chen Shih-chung announced 211 new infections and 26 new deaths yesterday.