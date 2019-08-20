The story appears on
August 20, 2019
US told to stop arms sales to Taiwan
CHINA yesterday urged the United States to immediately stop its planned arms sales to Taiwan and cease military contact with Taiwan, saying otherwise, the US side will have to bear all the consequences.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the comments in response to US planned sales of F-16V fighter jets worth US$8 billion to Taiwan, reiterating that the move severely violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique.
China firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan as it seriously interferes in China’s internal affairs and undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests, Geng said.
The spokesperson said the Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests. And China’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and security is firm.
China urges the US side to fully recognize the highly detrimental nature of the planned arms sales, and abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, said Geng.
“China will take necessary steps to safeguard its interests according to any developments with this issue,” he said.
