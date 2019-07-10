US told to withdraw arms sales to Taiwan

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday urged the United States to immediately withdraw arms sales to Taiwan and sever military ties with the island.

Reports claimed the US planned sales of weapons worth US$2.22 billion to Taiwan, including M1A2 Abrams tanks and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

“The US arms sales to Taiwan severely violate international law, the basic norms governing international relations, the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques,” foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said. “It grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs and undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests.”

The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes such actions, and has lodged solemn representations with the US side, Geng said at a press conference.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, Geng said, adding that no one should underestimate the strong will and firm determination of the Chinese government and people in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“China urges the United States to honor its commitment to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, immediately withdraw the planned arms sales to and sever military ties with Taiwan to avoid further damage to bilateral relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Geng said.

Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, said the US should fully understand the damages of the arms sales to Taiwan, and withdraw the planned arms to avoid further damage to bilateral relations and peace and stability across the Strait.