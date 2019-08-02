US urged to carry out Xi-Trump consensus

Home » Nation

CHINESE Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday urged the United States to meet China halfway to implement the consensus reached by leaders of both countries and jointly push forward the bilateral ties.

Wang made the remarks during his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers’ meeting and other related meetings.

The various consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Osaka in June set the direction of China-US relations, Wang said.

It is the urgent matter at the moment that the United States meets China halfway to implement the consensus, manage and control the disputes on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit, and jointly push forward the China-US relationship with coordination, cooperation and stability as was agreed by leaders of both countries, Wang said.

Wang recognized Pompeo’s recent remarks that although China and the United States have different values, both share common interests, and there is much room for cooperation.

China also believes that both sides should strengthen communication, reduce miscalculation and seek a win-win situation for both China and the United States as well as for the world at large, which is in the interests of both sides and is also the common expectation of the international community, Wang said.

Both sides should correctly view each other’s strategic intentions, Wang said, adding that it is neither fair nor possible to try to obstruct China’s development. China also has the right to develop; its development, with strong endogenous momentum, is peaceful and unstoppable, Wang said.

The two sides should give full play to the strategic leading role of the head of state diplomacy in the China-US relations, make good use of all high-level dialogue mechanisms, strengthen consultations in all fields, he said.

The two sides should properly handle sensitive issues, the Chinese state councilor said, urging the United States to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between the two countries and properly handle Taiwan-related issues.

Noting that the two sides should expand cooperation in all fields, Wang hoped that the United States will facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries rather than create obstacles.

Pompeo said the recent meeting between the leaders of the two countries pointed out the direction for the future development of the bilateral relations.

Pompeo reaffirmed that US President Donald Trump and the US government have no intention to contain China’s development and are willing to cooperate with China in various areas. He hoped that the China-US economic and trade consultations move forward smoothly.