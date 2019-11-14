Advanced Search

November 14, 2019

US urged to stop issuing HK bills

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 14, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA yesterday urged the United States to stop pushing bills related to Hong Kong, stop supporting violent criminal activities, and stop using Hong Kong to interfere in China’s domestic affairs.

Jim Risch, the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Tuesday he wanted the Senate to pass the legislation to support the protestors in Hong Kong.

“The Chinese side has lodged solemn representations with the US side,” foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, adding the US lawmaker turned a blind eye to the massive violent activities of demonstrators.

