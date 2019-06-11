The story appears on
Page A3
June 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
US urged to stop making false remarks
THE Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday urged the United States to stop disseminating false remarks over the HKSAR government’s proposal to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.
“We deplore and firmly oppose the US disregard of international law and the basic norms governing international relations and its interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s domestic affairs,” a spokesperson of the commissioner’s office said.
The statement was in response to remarks by a spokesperson of the US State Department over the legal amendments.
Since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, the principle of “one country, two systems” has been strictly implemented, the level of human rights protection and rule of law in Hong Kong has been remarkably upgraded, and Hong Kong’s status as an international financial, trade and shipping center has been continuously consolidated, the spokesperson said.
The HKSAR government has repeatedly emphasized that the amendments of the two ordinances are aimed to plug legal loopholes and uphold social justice and are in accordance with international law and common practice, the spokesperson said.
“We urge the United States to stop disseminating irresponsible and false remarks, stop intervening in HKSAR’s normal legislative process, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and other domestic affairs of China,” the spokesperson said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.