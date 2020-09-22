US warned over Taiwan visits

Home » Nation

CHINA will take legitimate countermeasures in response to recent visits of US high-ranking officials to Taiwan, including measures targeting relevant individuals, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing, urging the United States to stop any form of official exchanges with the island.

The US Undersecretary of State for economic growth, energy and the environment Keith Krach wrapped up a trip to Taiwan at the weekend, close on the heels of a trip by US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in August.

China strongly opposes and condemns the visits of senior US officials, noted Wang, who said the moves violated the one-China principle.

Viewing the move as a political provocation against China, Wang said it has seriously damaged the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait as well as bilateral ties.

Asked about the claim that the real-combat military exercises the Chinese People’s Liberation Army carried out near the Taiwan Strait during Krach’s visit had “crossed the mid-line of the Taiwan Strait,” Wang told reporters: “Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory. The so-called mid-line of the strait does not exist.”

China’s defense ministry said earlier the exercise was a necessity to protect its sovereignty.