US$156 olive oil probed

The market watchdog in south China’s Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on Monday launched an investigation into a beverage chain store that sold cups of olive juice priced at 1,000 yuan (US$156) each.

The expensive juice used 500 grams of “Golden Jade Trigone Olive” grown from 100-year-old ancient olive trees, according to producer Yecuishan.

Every 500 grams of this superior olive costs around 800 yuan, explained a staffer at the chain store, adding the drink takes three hours to prepare.

Produced in the Chaoshan area in Guangdong Province, the Golden Jade Trigone Olive is among the top varieties of olive available. It is an auspicious product, and locals usually give it to relatives and friends for harmony, friendship and good luck during Chinese New Year.