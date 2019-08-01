US$2.05b recovered from tax cheats

Home » Nation

SEVERAL Chinese ministries have cracked down on crimes related to the use of fake invoices and export-tax rebate fraud in a special campaign, an official with the State Taxation Administration said yesterday.

The campaign was jointly launched by the STA, the Ministry of Public Security, the General Administration of Customs and the People’s Bank of China in August last year.

During the campaign, taxation law-enforcement departments investigated 115,400 enterprises which allegedly counterfeited more than 6.39 million fake invoices, said Guo Xiaolin, director of the Inspection Department of the STA.

The investigation revealed that 2,028 enterprises were involved in “false exports” that were only for the purpose of fraudulent tax rebates, and a total tax revenue loss of 14.08 billion yuan (US$2.05 billion) was recovered, Guo said.

Some enterprises conducted false VAT invoicing and enjoyed VAT tax rebates using fraudulent export declaration information, the official added.

Chinese police have launched an investigation into 22,800 cases of tax-related crime involving nearly 562 billion yuan since 2018, the Ministry of Public Security said.

About 90 percent of the cases involved offenses of falsely issuing exclusive value-added tax invoices, said You Xiaowen with the ministry at a press conference.

Other cases of crime include defrauding export tax refunds, which posed great difficulties for police investigation as well-concealed methods had been used in such illicit activities, You said yesterday.