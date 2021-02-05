Unchanged one-China policy: US

Home » Nation

THE US Department of State said on Wednesday that it supports the one-China policy.

“Our policy has not changed. It has not changed,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing when asked if the Biden administration supports the one-China policy.

Price added that the Biden administration’s dealings on cross-Strait issues were still guided by the one-China policy. “We, of course, are guided by the one-China policy, correct,” he said.

Meanwhile, China said yesterday that it has been closely following a US warship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait, and hopes the US side will play a constructive role for regional peace and stability, rather than the opposite.

The USS John S. McCain sailed through the Taiwan Strait earlier in the day, marking the US Navy’s first trip through the waterway in 2021, according to a US Navy statement.

“China will continue to be on high alert, stand ready to deal with any threats and provocations, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.