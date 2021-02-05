The story appears on
Page A2
February 5, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Unchanged one-China policy: US
THE US Department of State said on Wednesday that it supports the one-China policy.
“Our policy has not changed. It has not changed,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing when asked if the Biden administration supports the one-China policy.
Price added that the Biden administration’s dealings on cross-Strait issues were still guided by the one-China policy. “We, of course, are guided by the one-China policy, correct,” he said.
Meanwhile, China said yesterday that it has been closely following a US warship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait, and hopes the US side will play a constructive role for regional peace and stability, rather than the opposite.
The USS John S. McCain sailed through the Taiwan Strait earlier in the day, marking the US Navy’s first trip through the waterway in 2021, according to a US Navy statement.
“China will continue to be on high alert, stand ready to deal with any threats and provocations, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.