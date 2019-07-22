Underground research

Home » Nation

The world’s deepest underground laboratory in southwest China’s Sichuan Province started construction on a major new physical research project on Saturday, according to the laboratory.

The project is among the most important of China’s scientific and technological infrastructure push during the 13th Five-Year Plan period from 2016 to 2020, which aims to focus on cutting-edge research in particle physics and other fields. The 2,400-meter-deep laboratory, which was put into use in 2010, is the deepest underground laboratory in the world.