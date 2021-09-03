‘Unhealthy fan culture’ banned

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has unveiled regulations for livestreaming industry agents and performers, urging them to uphold right values.

Agents of livestreaming performers are prohibited from inducing users to consume goods or services through fraudulent practices, such as hyping up the tipping lists or false advertising.

The regulations also stipulate that the agents should ban the contracted performers from inducing consumption using verbal stimulation or promising special treatment to generous tippers.

The regulations said that performers, such as livestreaming stars, should undergo periodic training on professional ethics.

And agencies should terminate contracts with performers who “lack moral discipline.”

Separate notices also published yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men.

“Broadcasting and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s broadcast regulator, the National Radio and Television Administration said, in a raft of new regulations.

The NRTA, a ministry-level body, said it will strengthen regulation of stars’ salaries and punish tax evaders.

It also said it would weed out any content in cultural programs that it deems to be unhealthy.

The selection of actors and guests should be carefully controlled, with moral conduct included as criteria, NRTA said, adding that performers should be encouraged to participate in public welfare programs and assume social responsibilities.

Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models.

The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “abnormal aesthetics” such as “sissy” men, “vulgar influencers,” stars’ inflated pay and performers with “lapsed morals.”

Instead, broadcasters were urged to “strongly promote outstanding traditional Chinese culture ... and advanced socialist culture.”

Unhealthy fan culture should be deterred and strict controls placed on programs with voting segments, and any that encourage fans to spend money to vote should be forbidden, the notice added.

Video-streaming site iQiyi last week said it would cancel all future idol talent shows that are in development.

At the same time, regulators have vowed to curb the behaviors of China’s “chaotic” fandoms, such as irrational celebrity worship.