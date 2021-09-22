Advanced Search

September 22, 2021

Uni teacher sacked over harassment

By Wang Qingchu | 00:05 UTC+8 September 22, 2021 | Print Edition

A TEACHER at the Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics was fired and removed as a Party member after a former student claimed that he harassed her.

The university has asked the education bureau of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to revoke the teacher’s license, the university said in a statement yesterday.

A former student claimed Wu Feng hugged and kissed her and repeatedly sent messages to harass her in 2018 when she was an undergraduate student.

The university said that Wu seriously “violated social morals” and the “code of ethics for teachers.” All honors and bonuses given to Wu will be rescinded.

