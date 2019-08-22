The story appears on
Page A6
August 22, 2019
Unique experiment
Chinese researchers have completed an in-situ detection experiment on near-space atmospheric turbulence in the northwestern Qinghai Province and the Tibet Autonomous Region, Science and Technology Daily said yesterday.
The energy and mass exchange and the pollutants transport and diffusion in the atmosphere are closely related to atmospheric turbulence. The atmospheric turbulence in-situ detection device is used to study the influence of near space atmospheric thermal turbulence on mass exchange.
