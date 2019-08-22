Advanced Search

August 22, 2019

Unique experiment

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 22, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese researchers have completed an in-situ detection experiment on near-space atmospheric turbulence in the northwestern Qinghai Province and the Tibet Autonomous Region, Science and Technology Daily said yesterday.

The energy and mass exchange and the pollutants transport and diffusion in the atmosphere are closely related to atmospheric turbulence. The atmospheric turbulence in-situ detection device is used to study the influence of near space atmospheric thermal turbulence on mass exchange.

