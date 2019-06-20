Universities rank with world’s best

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 12 Chinese academic institutions have been included in the global top 100 of QS World University Rankings 2020.

The ranking was released yesterday by Quacquarelli Symonds, a higher education analyst firm.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named the world’s leading university for a record-breaking eighth consecutive year. Asia’s top universities are the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University (both 11th).

Tsinghua University is China’s highest-ranked university on the list, rising from last year’s 17th to 16th after sustained improvements in research output. Peking University rose by eight places to 22nd globally.

According to the QS, this year’s rankings highlight a sustained improvement throughout the Chinese system.

Furthermore, the impact of Chinese research continues to improve. Among 42 ranked universities on the Chinese mainland, 32 have improved their performance for QS’s citations per faculty indicator.

The Chinese mainland’s top 10 universities produced 428,191 research papers in the five-year period used by the QS to assess research impact while the United States’ top 10 universities produced 443,996.

This means that the output gap is now only 15,805 papers, compared with 37,233 last year.

“China has made (a) major breakthrough in its education modernization strategy, with significantly improved education quality and global influence,” said Christina Yan Zhang, China director of the QS.

“In the future, China might also consider to proactively integrate artificial intelligence technology in all key areas of education development.”

The QS has been compiling rankings since 2004 when it published its inaugural QS World University Rankings.

Since then, they have grown to be the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.