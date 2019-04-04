University construction

Home » Nation

Westlake University, a new research-oriented private university, began construction of its main campus in Hangzhou yesterday. With an investment of over 4.6 billion yuan (US$686 million), the first phase of the construction covers almost 1 square kilometer and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, said Ji Qingke, vice president of Westlake University. A total of 36 buildings will be built on the campus, including two research buildings.