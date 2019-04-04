Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 4, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

University construction

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 4, 2019 | Print Edition

Westlake University, a new research-oriented private university, began construction of its main campus in Hangzhou yesterday. With an investment of over 4.6 billion yuan (US$686 million), the first phase of the construction covers almost 1 square kilometer and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, said Ji Qingke, vice president of Westlake University. A total of 36 buildings will be built on the campus, including two research buildings.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿