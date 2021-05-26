Upgraded warning on weather

Home » Nation

CHINA’S weather authority has stressed efforts to improve warning services at the grassroots level and for major events.

Since the end of April, severe weather disasters have occurred frequently, and rainfall has increased from the same periods in the previous years, the China Meteorological Administration said on Monday.

The situation in disaster prevention and mitigation is very tough, the CMA said.

Meteorological support services for sports games and major events should be improved.

Emergency plans should also be upgraded regarding meteorological support for major events, natural disasters, and workplace accidents, the CMA said.

It also called for the promotion of self-rescue skills so that more people can defend themselves against meteorological disasters.