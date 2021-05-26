Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

May 26, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Upgraded warning on weather

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 May 26, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA’S weather authority has stressed efforts to improve warning services at the grassroots level and for major events.

Since the end of April, severe weather disasters have occurred frequently, and rainfall has increased from the same periods in the previous years, the China Meteorological Administration said on Monday.

The situation in disaster prevention and mitigation is very tough, the CMA said.

Meteorological support services for sports games and major events should be improved.

Emergency plans should also be upgraded regarding meteorological support for major events, natural disasters, and workplace accidents, the CMA said.

It also called for the promotion of self-rescue skills so that more people can defend themselves against meteorological disasters.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿