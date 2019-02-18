Advanced Search

February 18, 2019

Uygur student support

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 18, 2019 | Print Edition

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has supported more than 4.2 million students with financial difficulties in 2018, according to its regional education department.

The region has waived tuition fees and offered scholarships, grants, subsidies and loans for all levels of students with financial difficulties from kindergarten to university. In 2019, the region will continue to focus on using education to help shake off poverty, and give preference to the most needy groups. Since October 2016, school fees for all public kindergartens in the rural areas of Xinjiang have been paid by the government. Xinjiang is also China’s first provincial-level region to offer 15 years of free education from pre-school to high school.

