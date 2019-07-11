The story appears on
Page A6
July 11, 2019
VR program helps teach officers fire examination
Virtual-reality technology has been adapted to training fire investigators.
In a college VR lab, a researcher is immersed within a 3D fire scenario that occurred in March last year in a residential building in downtown Shanghai.
Testers can explore and interact in the computer-simulated environment, such as opening a door and picking up an object.
The idea came from Gu Yaoyao, a fire investigation expert with Shanghai’s fire and rescue bureau.
“Investigations of such incidents require a systematic approach and knowledge of basic fire science,” said Gu.
“VR technology simulates as many senses as possible, such as sight, hearing, touch and even smell, so it offers a safer and more economic solution for beginners in fire investigation.”
Gu worked with a team of VR researchers from the East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai to develop the program.
According to a researcher surnamed Xu, the VR technology simulates entire fire scenarios including how the fire started and the reactions of the injured.
“We also have post-production experts and programmers to help us reproduce the scene,” said Xu.
The first VR training program was carried out last August and Gu said the second program, expected to start by the end of this year, will include more interaction with witnesses of fires to improve trainees’ inquiry skills.
“With the help of VR technology, trainees can practice over and over, so that they can make better decisions under pressure in real cases,” said Gu.
