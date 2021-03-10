Vaccination certificate to boost economy, cross-border travel

Home » Nation

CHINA has launched a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies.

As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries including Bahrain have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people, and the European Union agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.

The health certificate issued by China will have details about the holder’s COVID-19 vaccination information, coronavirus test results and serum antibody results, the Department of Consular Affairs under China’s foreign ministry said on its website. The digital certificate is available for Chinese citizens via a program on Chinese messaging application WeChat that was launched on Monday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday the aim of the certificate is to achieve mutual verification of information such as nucleic acid testing and vaccination, and contribute to safe and orderly interaction of people.

The certificate is being rolled out “to help promote world economic recovery and facilitate cross-border travel,” a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday. The certificate, which is available in paper form, is thought to be the world’s first known “virus passport.”

It is not immediately clear with which countries China is talking to get its COVID-19 certificate recognized. It is currently only available for use by Chinese citizens and it is not yet mandatory.

The United States and Britain are among countries currently considering implementing similar permits.

The European Union is also working on a vaccine “green pass” that would allow citizens to travel between member countries and abroad.

China’s program includes an encrypted QR code that allows each country to obtain a travelers’ health information.

QR health codes within WeChat and other Chinese smartphone apps are already required to gain entry to domestic transport and many public spaces in China. The apps track a user’s location and produce a “green” code — synonymous with good health — if a user has not been in close contact with a confirmed case or has not traveled to a virus hot spot.

China has yet to announce any relaxation of quarantine restrictions for people arriving in China who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Existing quarantine requirements should remain in place for people arriving in China, as it is possible that vaccinated people can still be infected by the virus, the National Health Commission said in February.