March 4, 2021

Vaccine ‘politics’ thrashed

March 4, 2021

THE claim that China exports COVID-19 vaccines to expand geopolitical clout is narrow-minded, Guo Weimin said.

China has pledged to make vaccines global public goods, and has encouraged Chinese firms to cooperate with relevant countries in vaccine research, development and production, the spokesperson said.

China has joined COVAX and is actively promoting the fair distribution of vaccines globally, Guo said, adding that as of the end of February, China has provided vaccine aid to 69 countries and two international organizations and exported vaccines to 28 countries. China has advanced international cooperation on shots to fight the pandemic.

