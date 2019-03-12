Vaccine supervision to be strengthened

Home » Nation

CHINA will strengthen management and supervision of vaccines to ensure their safety, the country’s top drug regulator said in Beijing yesterday.

Chinese lawmakers have finished their first reading of a draft law on vaccine management and solicited public opinions, Jiao Hong, head of the National Medical Products Administration, told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.

China’s vaccines are generally safe, Jiao said, adding that the development of a vaccine management mechanism with long-term effects is under way.

Vaccine-producing companies should build a sound quality management system and product safety tracing and risk reporting mechanisms.

Provincial drug regulators should enhance on-site checks on vaccine producers while the national administration will strengthen random checks, she said.

China will develop and train national and provincial professional inspectors to enhance supervision capabilities, she added.