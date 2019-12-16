Vandals return, smoke bomb hurled

Home » Nation

RIOTERS continued disruptive activities in Hong Kong yesterday, vandalizing shops and hurling a smoke bomb.

The police said rioters vandalized shops at New Town Plaza in Shatin and blocked the entrances and staircases of the shopping mall with objects. A rioter hurled a smoke bomb at the bus terminus outside Exit A of Shatin Metro station.

As there were many residents waiting for buses at the bus terminus, the act was extremely irresponsible and could cause chaos and stir up public fear, the police said.

On Saturday, police arrested three men suspected of testing explosives at an out-of-the-way place in Tuen Mun. The police seized chemicals, suspected explosives and remote controls.

An increasing number of dangerous weapons have been found in Hong Kong recently, including a pistol and over 100 bullets, two home-made bombs, and an imitation firearm.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong International Airport said there was a significant drop in passenger number in November.

The Airport Authority Hong Kong said that the airport handled 5 million passengers last month, representing a year-on-year decrease of 16.2 percent, the fourth straight drop since August. Flight movements dropped 8.3 percent to 32,510.