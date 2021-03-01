Veteran HK actor Ng passes away at 70

Home » Nation

VETERAN Hong Kong actor Richard Ng Man-tat passed away on Saturday at the age of 70. Ng’s friend, actor and producer, Tin Kai-man told the media that Ng died in his sleep.

On Saturday, the hospital issued a critical illness notice, and Ng’s family and friends visited the hospital. It was reported that Ng had suffered from liver cancer and was receiving chemotherapy treatment.

Ng told his friends that the treatment was painful and hard. He was on morphine every four hours to relieve the pain, but it was no longer effective. He held a lemon in his hand and licked it from time to time to stimulate oral saliva, according to the report in Oriental Daily News.

Ng was born in Xiamen, Fujian Province, and moved to Hong Kong with his family at the age of 7. Some of Ng’s family members were well-known comedians. In 1973, he applied for the artist training course and officially set foot in the film and television industry.

Ng teamed up with another actor Stephen Chow, and together they were a rage of a generation, especially the post-80s. “Fight Back to School,” “A Chinese Odyssey,” “Shaolin Soccer,” “Hail the Judge” were box-office hits.

Ng came to be known for his “golden supporting role.” “With the help of the supporting role, the protagonist plays well,” he has been quoted as saying.

In recent years, Ng had been active on the Chinese mainland as well. He was seen in the 2017 hit science-fiction film “The Wandering Earth.”

The news of Ng’s death was trending on the Chinese social media Weibo, receiving over 1.27 billion views.

Chinese netizens mourned his death. “Uncle Richard, you have left us with so much fun. We will never forget you. Please rest in peace,” was one of the messages left on his Weibo account.

The last Weibo message Ng posted was “I am a Chinese,” reposting a campaign launched by state media on safeguarding China’s national flag, on August 4, 2019, following violent protests in Hong Kong.