Violence in Hong Kong condemned

THE government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region condemns violent acts at the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR yesterday, a spokesperson of the HKSAR government said.

Some protesters marched to the Liaison Office yesterday after a public procession finished at around 4:30pm, and “maliciously” surrounded and tried to storm the office, some even smeared the Chinese national emblem.

The spokesperson said the HKSAR government will strictly deal with it and investigate in accordance with the law, adding the act was a “public defiance of China’s national sovereignty.”

“This has posed threats to HKSAR’s public security and ‘one country, two systems’ policy and the Hong Kong society shall not accept it,” the spokesperson said.

More than 300,000 Hong Kong residents braved rains for rallies on Saturday afternoon to voice their strong opposition to violence.

They also called for maintaining rule of law and safeguarding peace and stability in Hong Kong.