The story appears on
Page A3
July 22, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Violence in Hong Kong condemned
THE government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region condemns violent acts at the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR yesterday, a spokesperson of the HKSAR government said.
Some protesters marched to the Liaison Office yesterday after a public procession finished at around 4:30pm, and “maliciously” surrounded and tried to storm the office, some even smeared the Chinese national emblem.
The spokesperson said the HKSAR government will strictly deal with it and investigate in accordance with the law, adding the act was a “public defiance of China’s national sovereignty.”
“This has posed threats to HKSAR’s public security and ‘one country, two systems’ policy and the Hong Kong society shall not accept it,” the spokesperson said.
More than 300,000 Hong Kong residents braved rains for rallies on Saturday afternoon to voice their strong opposition to violence.
They also called for maintaining rule of law and safeguarding peace and stability in Hong Kong.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.