Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

May 24, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Virus control steps

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 May 24, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Education has called for solid COVID-19 prevention and control measures to be taken during upcoming national exams and other school gatherings.

The ministry stressed the health monitoring of those who will attend the upcoming college and high school entrance exams, school anniversary gatherings, graduation ceremonies, and tournaments.

The number of people attending major gatherings should be limited, especially events taking place in confined spaces, according to the ministry’s statement on Friday.

Education departments and universities should follow local vaccination policies and help teachers and students receive vaccines, the ministry said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿