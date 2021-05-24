Virus control steps

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of Education has called for solid COVID-19 prevention and control measures to be taken during upcoming national exams and other school gatherings.

The ministry stressed the health monitoring of those who will attend the upcoming college and high school entrance exams, school anniversary gatherings, graduation ceremonies, and tournaments.

The number of people attending major gatherings should be limited, especially events taking place in confined spaces, according to the ministry’s statement on Friday.

Education departments and universities should follow local vaccination policies and help teachers and students receive vaccines, the ministry said.