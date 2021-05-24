The story appears on
Page A5
May 24, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Virus control steps
China’s Ministry of Education has called for solid COVID-19 prevention and control measures to be taken during upcoming national exams and other school gatherings.
The ministry stressed the health monitoring of those who will attend the upcoming college and high school entrance exams, school anniversary gatherings, graduation ceremonies, and tournaments.
The number of people attending major gatherings should be limited, especially events taking place in confined spaces, according to the ministry’s statement on Friday.
Education departments and universities should follow local vaccination policies and help teachers and students receive vaccines, the ministry said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.