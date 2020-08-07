Visa row slammed as ‘Cold War mentality’

Home » Nation

THE US government has not extended the visas of Chinese journalists whose 90-day visas expire today, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Such visas are typically open-ended and do not need to be extended unless the employee moves to a different company or medium.

On May 11, the Trump administration imposed new regulations on Chinese journalists working in the US, limiting visas for the group to 90 days, with the option for extension. But the foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said so far no Chinese journalist has been granted a visa extension.

Wang said the US approach to Chinese media is based on the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, and the US government has been escalating its actions against Chinese media. “The US should immediately correct its mistake and stop its actions,” he said.

“If the US persists, China will take a necessary and legitimate response to safeguard its rights.”

The two countries have been engaged in a series of actions involving journalists. In February, the Trump administration said it would treat five major Chinese state-run media entities with US operations the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and US properties with the State Department.