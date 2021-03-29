Advanced Search

March 29, 2021

Visitors to Macau hit new high

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 29, 2021 | Print Edition

The Macau Special Administrative Region saw 32,647 visitor arrivals on Friday, the highest daily number since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic last year, the Macau Government Tourism Office said on Saturday.

During the past week from March 20 to 26, Macau registered 27,120 tourist arrivals daily on average, up 109.5 percent from that in the Spring Festival Golden Week holiday and up 77.8 percent from the daily average in February, the office said.

The number of visitors to Macau has risen gradually recently as visitors from the mainland do not need to be quarantined thanks to stable epidemic situations on both sides.

The office has made multiple efforts to promote Macau as a safe destination for mainland tourists, including organizing promotional events in major cities on the mainland and offering coupons for mainland tourists making payment in Macau on online platforms.

