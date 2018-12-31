Vitalization of rural sector to spur development of nation

Home » Nation

THE direction of China’s rural and agricultural sectors has been discussed at a conference in Beijing.

The meeting, held on Friday and Saturday, summarized and exchanged local experiences on the implementation of the rural vitalization strategy, outlined major tasks related to agriculture, rural areas and rural people in the next two years, and mapped out plans for rural and agricultural work in 2019, according to a statement released after the conference.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, gave important instructions on work related to agriculture, rural areas and rural people.

Xi stressed that new achievements were made in the rural and agricultural development in 2018, with a good grain harvest and a good start for rural vitalization.

The year 2019 is the key year to secure a decisive victory in achieving the country’s first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Solid work related to agriculture, rural areas and rural people will play a significant role in effectively handling various risks and challenges, and ensuring steady and healthy economic development and social stability, Xi said.

The CPC should enhance leadership over the issues related to agriculture, rural areas and rural people and make addressing these issues central to the work agenda of the Party, Xi said.

The country should make relentless efforts on grain production, press ahead with the supply-side structural reform in agriculture and strive to win the battle against poverty, he said.

Work should also be done to improve the rural living environment, push forward a new round of agricultural reform, improve weak areas in rural infrastructure and public service, and seek progress in rural planning and building, as well as in social governance, Xi said.

The country should give full play to the principal function of rural people, raise their sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, and make new strides on the modernization journey of agriculture and rural areas, Xi said.

Premier Li Keqiang said that pursuing headway in the agricultural and rural work next year will be vital to the country’s social and economic development.

At the conference, a draft guideline on prioritizing the development of agriculture and rural areas was deliberated upon.