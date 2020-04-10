WHO chief blasts Taiwan for racist slurs

Home » Nation

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday rejected “racist slurs” against him, which he said had originated in Taiwan, while running the global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Tedros defended himself and the UN health agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He accused Taiwan’s foreign affairs department of being linked to a months-long campaign against him and said that since the emergence of the new coronavirus, he has been personally attacked, including receiving at times, death threats and racist abuse.

“I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, black or Negro. I’m proud of being black, proud of being Negro,” he told reporters. “I don’t care, to be honest ... even death threats. I don’t give a damn.”

“This attack came from Taiwan,” said Tedros, a former Ethiopian health and foreign minister and the WHO’s first African leader. He said Taiwanese diplomats were aware of the attacks but did not dissociate themselves from them. “They even started criticizing me in the middle of all those insults and slurs,” Tedros said. “I say it today because it’s enough.”

The WHO said last month it was closely following the development of the coronavirus in Taiwan, which has 380 confirmed COVID-19 patients and five deaths.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan was trying “to use the epidemic to seek independence.” “We hope the Taiwan authorities will not politicize the epidemic situation or engage in political manipulation.”