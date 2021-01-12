WHO virus probe team to visit on Thursday

Home » Nation

AFTER consultation with the National Health Commission, an international team of experts from the World Health Organization will arrive in China on Thursday to conduct joint research with Chinese scientists on the origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus, the commission said yesterday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China had approved the visit following consultations between the sides and called it an opportunity for the team to “exchange views with Chinese scientists and medical experts on scientific cooperation on the tracing of the origin of the new coronavirus.”

“Along with continuous changes in the epidemic situation, our knowledge of the virus has deepened,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing, adding that the search for the origin will likely involve “multiple countries and localities.”

The statement did not detail the 10-strong team’s itinerary.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the news. “We look forward to working closely with our (Chinese) counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source & its route of introduction to the human population,” Tedros wrote on Twitter.

The virus’ origins have been the source of intense discussion, much of it centered on the likelihood that it was carried by bats and passed to humans through an intermediary species.

Experts say solving the mystery of how it first jumped from animals to humans is crucial to preventing another pandemic.

China supports scientists of all countries in carrying out global scientific research on the origin and route of transmission of the virus, and is one of the co-sponsors of a resolution by the 73rd World Health Assembly regarding COVID-19, spokesperson Zhao said, adding that China also supports member states in conducting cooperation on the animal origin of the virus under the leadership of the WHO.

China invited 10 international experts in February and July last year, and Chinese experts have maintained frequent interactions with the WHO and international experts through video seminars, introducing China’s origin-tracing outcomes, according to Zhao.

The WHO and international experts acknowledged China’s achievements in epidemic prevention and control and its efforts in tracing the origin of the virus, and the two sides have reached a basic consensus on origin-tracing, Zhao said.

Tedros had earlier said at a virtual media briefing that the experts will develop the scope and terms of reference for a WHO-led international mission, whose objective is to advance the understanding of animal hosts for COVID-19 and ascertain how the disease jumped between animals and humans.

“This process is an evolving endeavor which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration.”