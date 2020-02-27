WSJ says opinion piece was a mistake

Home » Nation

THE Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed that the Wall Street Journal had made contact with the Chinese government and admitted its mistake in publishing an opinion piece which carried a headline deemed racist.

The ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the paper has so far not responded to China’s demands which has been reiterated many times — a formal apology and a probe into people responsible for the column.

Last week, China decided to revoke the press credentials of three WSJ reporters in the wake of the opinion piece titled “China is the Real Sick Man of Asia,” which was published on February 3, saying the article has blatantly insulted China.

Asked about United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments accusing China of violating so-called freedom of speech, Zhao hit out at his “repellent” words. “Judging from the remarks made by the US official, there are two things I have to make clear.”

First, Pompeo’s voice is in disregard of abundant facts. Second, his attitude towards freedom of speech is totally “double standards” based on his “revenge” against an NPR journalist, Zhao noted.

WSJ has admitted its mistakes, so why does Pompeo insist on openly supporting it, he asked.

Also, Pompeo’s ban on an NPR reporter from traveling with him after a testy interview implied his “double standards” on freedom of speech.