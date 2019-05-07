WWII sex slave dies in Guilin aged 99

Home » Nation

Wei Shaolan, who was forced to work as a “comfort woman” or sex slave by Japanese troops during World War II, died on Sunday at the age of 99.

Wei, the only Chinese victim of wartime sex slavery who publicly admitted to having given birth to a half-Japanese son, died at 1:20pm on Sunday in Guilin, southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Wei was a native of Xinping township in the county-level city of Lipu in Guilin, the Lipu publicity department said.

Wei was captured by Japanese soldiers in the winter of 1944 with her infant daughter and put into a military brothel to work as a sex slave for Japanese troops.

Wei escaped three months later but her daughter soon died from diarrhea and she found out she was pregnant. In 1945, she gave birth to a son of Japanese descent who is still alive.

Women forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army before and during World War II were called “comfort women.” Research shows some 400,000 women in Asia were forced to be “comfort women” for the Japanese army during World War II, nearly half of whom were Chinese.