Walkabout elephants turn south again

Home » Nation

China’s herd of 14 wandering wild Asian elephants has traveled south, re-entering Eshan County, in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, authorities said yesterday.

The herd headed 11.2 kilometers south in 24 hours from 6pm on Monday.

The herd is at a location of a relatively high altitude, where telecommunications signals are poor, which has added to the difficulty of monitoring, according to the office in charge of monitoring the elephants.

A male elephant, which strayed 17 days ago, is now 30 kilometers away in Jinning District in Kunming, the provincial capital.

Five new experts have joined the expert team at the headquarters to help work on plans to guide the elephants’ migration. On Tuesday, a total of 210 people were mobilized for the work, and 4,774 residents were evacuated.

The animals have traveled about 500 kilometers north from their forest home in the southern Yunnan’s Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, reaching Kunming on June 2. For over a month, authorities have sent police to escort the herd.