Wandering elephants get guides

Home » Nation

China’s wildlife authorities said on Sunday they would guide the wandering herd of wild Asian elephants in southwest China’s Yunnan Province to an appropriate habitat.

The herd caught global attention after they trekked 500 kilometers from their original habitat in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in the province to enter Kunming, the provincial capital with a population of 8 million, late last Wednesday.

On Saturday, 14 elephants continued to linger in the Shijie Township in the city of Yuxi, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration.

Another elephant that broke away from the herd eight days ago stayed in the Jinning District of Kunming.

Officials will direct the herd with food and by blocking roads, taking advantage of favorable conditions such as rain and temperature drops to move them back to their proper habitats.

Authorities on Saturday deployed 319 personnel, more than 600 vehicles and 18 drones to monitor the herd and prevent human-elephant conflict. A total of 3,548 people were evacuated on Saturday.

For over a month, authorities have sent police to escort the herd, cleared roads to and used food to keep them from populated areas.